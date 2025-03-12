Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 12, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to face the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as Vancouver (29-24-11) lost 4-2 to Montreal on Tuesday while Calgary (30-23-10) won 1-0 over Montreal on Saturday.

Canucks vs Flames: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 120-142-33-11 all-time against Calgary

The Canucks are 16-12-4 on the road

Calgary is averaging 2.55 goals per game

Vancouver is averaging 2.71 goals per game

The Flames are allowing 2.87 goals per game

The Canucks are allowing 3.01 goals per game

Calgary is 18-10-4 at home

Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames: Preview

Vancouver has lost two consecutive games and will play the second half of a back-to-back set. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes' 60 points, Conor Garland's 39 points, Brock Boeser's 38 points and Elias Pettersson's 37 points.

They will start Arturs Silovs who is 1-6-1 with a 3.85 GAA and a .858 SV%. In his career against Calgary, he is 0-0-1 with a 5.94 GAA and a .769 SV%.

Meanwhile, Calgary is battling for a playoff spot but has lost four of its last six games. The Flames are set to start Dustin Wolf who is 22-12-4 with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he is 1-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .958 SV%.

They are led by Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadro with 46 points each, MacKenzie Weegar with 36 points and Matt Coronato with 32 points.

Canucks vs Flames: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +120 underdog while Calgary is a -142 favorite. The over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks are playing the second half of a back-to-back set, which is always a tough spot. They are also on the road and will start Silovs who has struggled this season since being a star in the playoffs last year.

Calgary has been solid this season and Wolf has been a big reason why. He should limit Vancouver's offense and the Flames will get the win at home.

Prediction: Flames 3, Canucks 1.

Canucks vs Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Calgary ML (-142)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Mikael Backlund 2+ shots on goal (-150)

