Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 12, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledom this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9 PM EST.

The Canucks (29-24-11) come into this game off the back of two consecutive defeats. Meanwhile, the Flames (30-23-10) will look to solidify their position ahead of Vancouver in the standings.

Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames game info

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 12

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledom, Calgary

TV Broadcast: SN

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks squandered their opportunity to challenge the Flames for fourth place, as their recent form has been disappointing. After losing against the Dallas Stars and the Montreal Canadiens, the Canucks still have the chance the topple the Flames, but the odds are against them.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Quinn Hughes, Noah Juulsen and Thatcher Demko are all currently sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing long-term injuries.

Calgary Flames game preview

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Flames have been on a turbulent run of games lately as they risk slipping further down the table due to their poor run of form. The side has won only two of their last five games, with their latest win coming against the Montreal Canadiens at home.

Calgary Flames injuries

Justin Kirkland and Anthony Mantha are both sidelined for the rest of the season as they face extended recoveries following ACL surgeries.

Canucks and Flames key players

Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Jake DeBrusk have stepped up in Quinn Hughes' absence, recording 38, 39 and 36 points respectively. Elias Pettersson has also been a key contributor for the Canucks as he has scored 37 points since the start of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau both edge close to the 50-point mark for the Flames, each tallying 46 points so far this season.

