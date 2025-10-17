Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 17, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks in the second half of a back-to-back. Puck-drop is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Vancouver (2-2) is coming off a 5-3 road win over Dallas on Thursday. Chicago (2-2-1), meanwhile, is coming off an 8-2 road win over St. Louis.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver went 3-0 against Chicago last season

The Canucks are averaging 3.25 goals per game

Chicago is 1-1 at home

Vancouver is allowing 3 goals per game

The Blackhawks are averaging 3.6 goals per game

The Canucks are 1-1 on the road

Chicago is allowing 2.8 goals per game

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Vancouver is coming off a 5-3 win on Thursday on the road against the Stars. The Canucks are led by Brock Boeser, who has 3 goals; Filip Chytil has 3 goals, Conor Garland has a goal and 2 assists, and Quinn Hughes has a goal and 2 assists.

The Canucks will start Kevin Lankinen, who's 0-1 with a 4.09 GAA and a .886 SV% this season. Last year, Lankinen was a star for Vancouver as he was 25-15-10 with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 SV%. He's 3-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .934 SV% in his career against Chicago.

Chicago, meanwhile, is on a two-game winning streak and is coming off a blowout win over the Blues on the road. The Blackhawks will start Spencer Knight, who's 1-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .920 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 2-0 with a 0.96 GAA and a .967 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points; Frank Nazar has 2 goals and 4 assists, Teuvo Teravainen has 1 goal and 5 assists, and Ilya Mikheyev has 3 goals and an assist.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a -142 favorite while Chicago is a +120 underdog, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Canucks are coming off a great upset road win over Dallas on Thursday and will ride that confidence into Saturday's game.

Lankinen struggled in his first start, but he should be much better here. Expect the Canucks to come out strong, as this will be a low-scoring game, as both goalies should be solid, but Vancouver will edge out a close win here.

Prediction: Canucks 3, Blackhawks 2.

Canucks vs. Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-142)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Filip Chytil 3+ shots on goal (-110)

