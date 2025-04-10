  • home icon
Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 10, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 10, 2025 14:58 GMT
The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT.

Vancouver (36-29-13) is coming off a 6-5 comeback OT win over Dallas. Colorado (48-27-4) is coming off a 3-2 shootout win over Vegas.

Canucks vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Vancouver is 80-68-15-14 all-time against Colorado
  • The Canucks are averaging 2.87 goals per game
  • Colorado is 26-11-3 at home
  • Vancouver is allowing 3.1 goals per game
  • The Avalanche are averaging 3.34 goals per game
  • The Canucks are 20-14-6 on the road
  • Colorado is allowing 2.78 goals per game
Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

Vancouver scored three times in the final minute to force OT and beat Dallas. However, it was too little too late as the Canucks are unlikely to make the playoffs. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes who has 74 points, Brock Boeser has 49 points, and Conor Garland has 48 points, and Jake DeBrusk has 45 points.

The Canucks are set to start Thatcher Demko who's 10-8-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .889 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he's 3-4-1 with a 3.17 GAA and a .889 SV%.

Colorado, meanwhile, is coming off a win over Vegas and will be one of the top teams entering the playoffs. The Avs is expected to start Mackenzie Blackwood who's 22-10-3 with a 2.23 GAA and a .916 SV% since being traded to the Avs. He's 5-5 with a 2.39 GAA and a .913 SV% in his career against the Canucks.

The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon who has 116 points, Cale Makar has 91 points, Artturi Lehkonen has 44 points, and Devon Toews has 43 points.

Canucks vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +195 underdog, while Colorado is a -238 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Avalanche are firmly in the playoffs and ends their regular season on Sunday, which is a benefit as they will have some time off, compared to other teams so they don't need to rest anyone now.

Colorado should be able to cruise to a big win here as the Canucks are struggling in net, while the Avs are dominant at home.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Canucks 2.

Avalanche vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado -1.5 (+110)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

