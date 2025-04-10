Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 10, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9 PM EDT.
The Canucks (36-29-13) have bounced back from their defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights as they have defeated the Dallas Stars away from home since, while the Avalanche (47-27-4) have already made it through to the postseason as the side hit the 100-point mark with a 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights in their latest game.on Tuesday.
Vancouver Canucks vs Colorado Avalanche game info
- Date: Thursday, Apr. 10
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena, Denver
- TV Broadcast: SNP, KUSA, ALT
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Vancouver Canucks game preview
The Canucks are now dependent on the result of the teams above them, mainly the Calgary Flames as they are No. 4 in the Pacific Division standings. The Canucks have three defeats in their last five games. They would look at those as missed opportunities to close the gap with the teams above.
Vancouver Canucks injuries
Nils Aman, Tyler Myers, Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil are all currently injured for the Canucks and will be sidelined for their upcoming fixture.
Colorado Avalanche game preview
The Avalanche have two losses in their last five games as they seem to be a bit relaxed given their qualification to the playoffs is already done. They would be hoping to finish higher than their current standing (No. 3), as they are within 10 points from the top of the table.
Colorado Avalanche injuries
Ross Colton, Josh Manson, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas, Samuel Girard, Gabriel Landeskog, Sean Behrens and Tucker Poolman are currently injured for the Avalanche.
Canucks and Avalanche key players
Defenseman Quinn Hughes continues his impressive season with the Canucks, having recorded 16 goals and 58 assists. Securing a spot in the playoffs will be the target for their star player.
It has been a season to remember for Nathan MacKinnon as the forward has scored 32 goals and provided 84 assists so far this campaign. Defenseman Cale Makar is having his career-best season yet with 91 points as he surpassed his previous best of 90 points from the 2023-24 NHL season.
