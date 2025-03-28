Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 28, 2025 

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 28, 2025 16:02 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn
The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Vancouver (34-26-12) is coming off a 5-2 win over the Islanders. Columbus (32-29-9) is coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Canucks vs Blue Jackets: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Vancouver is 41-15-2-10 all-time against Columbus
  • The Canucks are 19-13-5 on the road
  • Columbus is allowing 3.31 goals per game
  • Vancouver is averaging 2.81 goals per game
  • The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.14 goals per game
  • The Canucks are allowing 3.02 goals per game
  • Columbus is 20-9-5 at home

Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Preview

The Canucks are battling for a playoff spot and will start Kevin Lankinen, who's 24-14-8 with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against the Blue Jackets, he's 8-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .919 SV%.

The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes, who has 68 points. Brock Boeser has 44 points and Conor Garland has 43 points.

Columbus, meanwhile, is also battling for a playoff spot. The Blue Jackets are led by Zach Werenski, who has 69 points. Kirill Marchenko has 63 points, Kent Johnson has 46 points and Adam Fantilli has 43 points.

The Blue Jackets are set to start Elvis Merzlikins, who's 23-19-5 with a 3.03 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 4-2-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Canucks vs Blue Jackets: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +110 underdog while Columbus is a -130 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks and Blue Jackets are both battling for a playoff spot, so this game is massive for both teams.

Vancouver is dealing with some key injuries which will hurt their offense, but the Canucks have played well defensively. Expect a low-scoring game here. Columbus will be able to edge out a win here, as Merzlikins should shut the door.

Prediction: Blue Jackets 3, Canucks 2.

Canucks vs Blue Jackets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Columbus ML (-130)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Zach Werenski 3+ shots on goal (-135)

Edited by Ribin Peter
