  Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 28, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Mar 28, 2025 13:00 GMT
Mar 26, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Teddy Blueger (53) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images


The Vancouver Canucks take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EST.

The Canucks (34-26-12) were on a two-game losing run but have won the two games since and look rejuvenated. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets (32-29-9) are coming into this game off the back of one win in five games.

Vancouver Canucks vs Columbus Blue Jackets game info

  • Date: Friday, Mar. 28
  • Time: 10 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
  • TV Broadcast: SNP, FDSNOH
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders


The Canucks hope to keep going back and forth with the Calgary Flames as the two sides continue to battle for the fourth place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks have already played four consecutive games away from home and will play two more before heading back home.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Nils Hoglander, Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil are sidelined due to injuries. The return date for the players is yet to be determined.

Columbus Blue Jackets game preview

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders


The Blue Jackets were on a four-game losing run but have managed to put an end to that run with a win over the New York Islanders. They'll hope to take advantage of their home venue against the Canucks before heading away from home against the Ottawa Senators.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Cole Sillinger and Owen Sillinger are injured for the Blue Jackets. Cole continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Canucks and Blue Jackets key players

Quinn Hughes continues his impressive season for the Canucks, registering 16 goals and 52 assists this season.

Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko are two vital players for the Blue Jackets if they want to advance to the playoffs, with 69 and 63 points, respectively.

Edited by Krutik Jain
