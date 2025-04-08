Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.
Vancouver (35-29-13) is coming off a 3-2 loss to Vegas. Dallas (50-22-5) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to Minnesota.
Canucks vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats
- Vancouver is 82-90-22-10 all-time against Dallas
- The Canucks are averaging 2.83 goals per game
- Dallas is 28-8-2 at home
- Vancouver is allowing 3.07 goals per game
- The Stars are averaging 3.4 goals per game
- The Canucks are 19-14-6 on the road
- Dallas is allowing 2.54 goals per game
Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Preview
Vancouver will be missing the playoffs this season. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes who has 72 points, Brock Boeser has 49 points, Conor Garland, Jake DeBrusk, and Pius Suter have 45,44, and 43 points respectively.
The Canucks will start Thatcher Demko, who's 9-8-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .891 SV%. In his career against Dallas, he's 7-1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .924 SV%.
Dallas, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak and is battling for the top spot in the Central. The Stars are led by Matt Duchene, who has 79 points, Jason Robertson has 78 points, Wyatt Johnston has 68 points, and Roope Hintz has 65 points.
The Stars will start Jake Oettinger, who's 36-15-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .912 SV%. In his career against the Canucks, he's 2-3-1 with a 3.31 GAA and a .884 SV%.
Canucks vs Stars: Odds & Prediction
Vancouver is a +185 underdog while Dallas is a -225 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Canucks had a disappointing season and won't be making the playoffs. Dallas, meanwhile, has struggled in its last two games, but this is a great spot for the Stars to get back into the win column.
Oettinger, meanwhile, will be able to limit the Canucks' struggling offense to get the Stars back into the win column.
Prediction: Stars 4, Canucks 2.
Canucks vs Stars: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Stars -1.5 (+124)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-108)
Tip 3: Mason Marchment 2+ shots on goal (-145)
