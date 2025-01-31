Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 31, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to face the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins as Vancouver (23-17-10) won 3-1 over Nashville on Wednesday while Dallas (32-17-1) defeated Vegas 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.

Canucks vs Stars: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 82-88-22-10 all-time against the Stars

The Canucks are averaging 2.84 goals per game

Dallas is allowing 2.46 goals per game

Vancouver is allowing 3.1 goals per game

The Stars are averaging 3.14 goals per game

The Canucks are 14-7-4 on the road

Dallas is 18-7-1 at home

Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Preview

Vancouver is on a three-game winning streak. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes' 58 points, J.T. Miller's 37 points, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland's 33 points and Elias Pettersson's 32 points.

Vancouver is expected to start Thatcher Demko who is 4-5-3 with a 3.27 GAA and a .877 SV%. In his career against the Stars, he is 7-0-1 with a 2.10 GAA and a .931 SV%.

Meanwhile, Dallas has won four of its last five games and is set to start Jake Oettinger who is 25-11-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .912 SV%. He is 1-3-1 with a 3.88 GAA and a .881 SV% in his career against Vancouver.

The Stars are led by led by Matt Duchene who has 48 points, Jason Robertson with 46 points, Wyatt Johnston with 42 points and Roope Hintz with 32 points.

Canucks vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +142 underdog while Dallas is a -170 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks and Stars are playing great hockey as of late, but this is a good spot for Dallas to get another home win. Oettinger is one of the best goalies in the NHL and should limit the Canucks offense which has struggled at times.

Look for Dallas to get out to an early lead and Oettinger backstopping Dallas to its fourth-straight win.

Prediction: Stars 3, Canucks 2.

Canucks vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas ML (-170)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Jason Robertson 3+ shots on goal (-120)

Tip 4: Quinn Hughes 3+ shots on goal (+115)

