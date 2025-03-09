Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 9, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks continue a four-game homestand on Sunday when they host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena. The Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Friday, while Dallas fell 5-4 on Saturday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

Canucks vs. Stars: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Canucks have a 82-89-22-10 record against the Stars.

The Canucks are 47-40-10-4 at home against the Stars.

Dallas beat Vancouver 5-3 on January 31. Today is the second of three matchups in their three-game in-season series.

Vancouver averages 3.06 goals per game against Dallas.

The Stars average 3.05 goals per game against the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars: Preview

The Vancouver Canucks have enjoyed the homestand, starting 2-0-0 at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks (69 points) are one point out of the final wild-card spot in the extremely tight Western Conference playoff race, chasing the Calgary Flames (70 points), while the St. Louis Blues (69 points) are right there with them. Meanwhile, Dallas (84 points) is second in the Pacific division and third overall in the league.

Star defenseman Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) is day-to-day and his return is unknown. Goaltender Thatcher Demko (lower body) and defenseman Noah Juulsen (groin) are still on IR and out of Vancouver's lineup. For Dallas, Tyler Seguin (hip), Miro Heiskanen (knee) and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder) are all on LTIR. Forward Roope Hintz left Saturday's game after taking a puck to the face. He is listed as day-to-day and should be considered questionable for Sunday.

NHL: Stars celebrate goal against Canucks- Source: Imagn

Canucks vs. Stars: Odds and Predictions

Vancouver opens as a home underdog against Dallas. Here are the official odds, per Odds Shark.

Vancouver is +120 to win on the moneyline.

Dallas is -140 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Dallas -1.5, which is +180.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goal is -120, while the under-goal is +100.

Prediction:

The Canucks (29-22-11) are desperate for wins and that will be no different on Sunday. However, the absence of Quinn Hughes will make it difficult to generate offense against Dallas (41-20-2). The Stars are too good and too deep, and should prevail in Vancouver.

Score Prediction: Stars 5 - Canucks 2

