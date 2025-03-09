  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 9, 2025

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 9, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 09, 2025 14:24 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks (image credit: IMAGN)

The Vancouver Canucks continue a four-game homestand on Sunday when they host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena. The Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Friday, while Dallas fell 5-4 on Saturday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

Ad

Canucks vs. Stars: Head-to-head and key numbers

  • The Canucks have a 82-89-22-10 record against the Stars.
  • The Canucks are 47-40-10-4 at home against the Stars.
  • Dallas beat Vancouver 5-3 on January 31. Today is the second of three matchups in their three-game in-season series.
  • Vancouver averages 3.06 goals per game against Dallas.
  • The Stars average 3.05 goals per game against the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars: Preview

The Vancouver Canucks have enjoyed the homestand, starting 2-0-0 at Rogers Arena.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Canucks (69 points) are one point out of the final wild-card spot in the extremely tight Western Conference playoff race, chasing the Calgary Flames (70 points), while the St. Louis Blues (69 points) are right there with them. Meanwhile, Dallas (84 points) is second in the Pacific division and third overall in the league.

Star defenseman Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) is day-to-day and his return is unknown. Goaltender Thatcher Demko (lower body) and defenseman Noah Juulsen (groin) are still on IR and out of Vancouver's lineup. For Dallas, Tyler Seguin (hip), Miro Heiskanen (knee) and Nils Lundkvist (shoulder) are all on LTIR. Forward Roope Hintz left Saturday's game after taking a puck to the face. He is listed as day-to-day and should be considered questionable for Sunday.

Ad
NHL: Stars celebrate goal against Canucks- Source: Imagn
NHL: Stars celebrate goal against Canucks- Source: Imagn

Canucks vs. Stars: Odds and Predictions

Vancouver opens as a home underdog against Dallas. Here are the official odds, per Odds Shark.

Ad
  • Vancouver is +120 to win on the moneyline.
  • Dallas is -140 to win on the moneyline.
  • The puck line is Dallas -1.5, which is +180.
  • The over/under is 5.5 goals.
  • The over-goal is -120, while the under-goal is +100.

Prediction:

The Canucks (29-22-11) are desperate for wins and that will be no different on Sunday. However, the absence of Quinn Hughes will make it difficult to generate offense against Dallas (41-20-2). The Stars are too good and too deep, and should prevail in Vancouver.

Score Prediction: Stars 5 - Canucks 2

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी