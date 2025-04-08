Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 8, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center this Tuesday at 8 PM EST.
The Canucks (35-29-13) - who defeated the Anaheim Ducks at home on Saturday - subsequently dropped points against the league leaders Vegas Golden Knights. Meanwhile, the Stars (50-22-5) are on a two-game skid following their seven-game winning run that ended on Saturday at home and looks like a distant past.
Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars game info
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: 8 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- TV Broadcast: SNP, Victory+
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Vancouver Canucks game preview
Vancouver fans would have been delighted with the team's performance against the Ducks, but they followed that up with a disappointing loss against the Golden Knights. The 3-2 home loss could be a massive obstacle in the Canucks's chances to make it to the playoffs.
Vancouver Canucks injuries
Nils Aman, Tyler Myers, Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil are all currently sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing concerns.
Dallas Stars game preview
The Stars may have taken things a little easier than necessary as they have qualified for the postseason and seen their seven-game winning run halt by Pittsburgh on Saturday. The side now sits at 105 points as they hope to narrow the points gap with the league leaders - the Winnipeg Jets - and finish at the top of the Central Division.
Dallas Stars injuries
Tyler Seguin, Miro Heiskanen and Nils Lundkvist are all currently sidelined for the Stars. Seguin and Heiskanen aim to return to the roster in the postseason.
Canucks vs. Stars key players
Quinn Hughes - with 16 goals and 56 assists since the start of the season - leads the charts w.r.t points (72) for the Vancouver Canucks and is supported by Brock Boeser (49 points).
The attacking trio of Mikko Rantanen, Matt Duchene, and Jason Robertson have scored 241 points between them since the start of the campaign for the Dallas Stars. They can go all the way to win the Stanley Cup trophy if they keep their form up.
