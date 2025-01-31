  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | January 31, 2025

Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | January 31, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Jan 31, 2025 12:36 GMT
Jan 29, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) celebrates the win with his teammates against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Jan 29, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) celebrates the win with his teammates against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EST.

The Canucks (23-17-10) are on a fine run of form, having won their last three games. The Stars (32-17-1), on the other hand, are coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars game info

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV Broadcast: SN, Victory+

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

also-read-trending Trending

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

The Canucks appear revitalized, having won three consecutive games and aiming for a fourth victory in a row. Currently positioned in the middle of the Pacific Division, they are striving to climb higher in the league standings to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the campaign.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Kiefer Sherwood is the only player currently sidelined for the Canucks due to an ongoing injury. His return date is yet to be determined.

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

The Stars have been on a spectacular run recently, defeating the Golden Knights both home and away with identical 4-3 scores and beating the St Louis Blues in between those two fixtures. Despite their impressive performance, the Stars still trail the Winnipeg Jets and are looking to close the gap in the coming weeks.

Dallas Stars injuries

Nils Lundkvist, Miro Heiskanen, Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin are all currently sidelined for the Stars due to their ongoing injuries.

Canucks and Stars key players

Quinn Hughes continues to impress for the Canucks as the star provided two assists against the Nashville Predators, helping the Canucks win the game 3-1. Since the start of the season, Hughes has scored 58 points, leading the team's points tally.

For the Stars, forward Matt Duchene and winger Jason Robertson have been influential this season, scoring a combined 94 points. Duchene currently leads with 48 points, while Robertson closely follows with 46.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी