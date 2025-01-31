Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | January 31, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EST.

The Canucks (23-17-10) are on a fine run of form, having won their last three games. The Stars (32-17-1), on the other hand, are coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vancouver Canucks vs Dallas Stars game info

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV Broadcast: SN, Victory+

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

The Canucks appear revitalized, having won three consecutive games and aiming for a fourth victory in a row. Currently positioned in the middle of the Pacific Division, they are striving to climb higher in the league standings to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the campaign.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Kiefer Sherwood is the only player currently sidelined for the Canucks due to an ongoing injury. His return date is yet to be determined.

Dallas Stars game preview

NHL: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

The Stars have been on a spectacular run recently, defeating the Golden Knights both home and away with identical 4-3 scores and beating the St Louis Blues in between those two fixtures. Despite their impressive performance, the Stars still trail the Winnipeg Jets and are looking to close the gap in the coming weeks.

Dallas Stars injuries

Nils Lundkvist, Miro Heiskanen, Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin are all currently sidelined for the Stars due to their ongoing injuries.

Canucks and Stars key players

Quinn Hughes continues to impress for the Canucks as the star provided two assists against the Nashville Predators, helping the Canucks win the game 3-1. Since the start of the season, Hughes has scored 58 points, leading the team's points tally.

For the Stars, forward Matt Duchene and winger Jason Robertson have been influential this season, scoring a combined 94 points. Duchene currently leads with 48 points, while Robertson closely follows with 46.

