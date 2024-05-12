Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 12, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks face the Edmonton Oilers in game three at the famous Rogers Place, Edmonton. As the two sides face each other for the third time in round two, the game promises to be an exciting prospect for all NHL fans.

With 16 goals scored between the first two knockout games, game three promises to be a goal fest for both teams.

The Vancouver Canucks started their round two journey on a high by winning game one 5-4. Game two raised the standard, with Edmonton Oilers securing a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory to even the series.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Sunday, May 12th

Sunday, May 12th Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue : Rogers Place

: Rogers Place TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks victory against the Nashville Predators in round one seems like a long time ago given their recent defeat against the Oilers wouldn't sit well with all fans, especially the untimely moment to concede it in overtime. The Canucks will try to regain their lead in game three but will be wary of the goal threat that the Oilers possess.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries

Thatcher Demko and Tucker Poolman are sidelined for game three due to their ongoing injury concerns.

The offensive duo of J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser have both provided eight and nine points respectively in the knockout stages as they seem eager to add more to their tally in game three.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Vancouver Canucks

The Oilers have had a good game two for the narrow defeat they faced in game one. Since the game is taking place at their home venue, the Oilers will want their fans to have their back and create as hostile an environment as possible, making the Canucks' visit as uncomfortable as possible.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

With no notable injuries, star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been the attacking duo of dreams so far in the knockout stages with the pair contributing to 33 points between them.