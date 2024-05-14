Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 14, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Edmonton Oilers in game four of the series at the Rogers Place, Edmonton. The Canucks currently lead the series 2-1 after three games, with the Oilers putting up a good fight so far.

With all three games getting decided by a difference of one goal, three exciting high-scoring games giving a total of 23 goals between the sides, it is set to be a goal fest if all things go to plan.

The Oilers have had a see-saw of emotions so far winning and losing alternative games in round two. The defensive woes of the Oilers have cost them two defeats so far.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Tuesday, May 14th

Tuesday, May 14th Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue : Rogers Place

: Rogers Place TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton

The Canucks have already eliminated the Nashville Predators in round one, defeating the side 4-2. The Canucks finished five points clear of the Oilers, ending their campaign at the top of the Pacific Division.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries

Phillip Di Giuseppe, Thatcher Demko and Tucker Poolman are sidelined for game three due to their ongoing injury concerns.

The offensive duo of J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser have both provided eleven points each in the knockout stages, as they seem eager to add more to their tally in game four.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers had a rather comfortable round one against the LA Kings, where they won the series 4-1. The Oilers have been on shaky grounds in round two as they head into game four with an attempt to level the series 2-2. The Oilers will need the home backing at their full voice and use it to their advantage to gain an upper hand against the Canucks.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

Adam Henrique is currently sidelined for the game as the Center is facing a lower-body injury.

Star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been the attacking duo of dreams so far in the knockout stages, with the pair contributing 35 points between them.