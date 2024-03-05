Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 5, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings preview

The Vancouver Canucks are 39-17-7 and in first place in the Western Conference. Vancouver is coming off a 2-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday to snap their two-game losing skid. They had lost 5-1 to LA and 4-3 to Pittsburgh.

The Canucks have been led by J.T. Miller who has 83 points. Elias Pettersson has 75 points. Quinn Hughes has 71 points. Brock Boeser has 62 points, while Filip Hronek has 45.

The Los Angeles Kings, meanwhile, are 31-19-10 and in seventh place in the West. LA is coming off a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday after beating Vancouver 5-1.

The Kings have been led by Kevin Fiala who has 55 points. Adrian Kempe has 51 points. Anze Kopitar has 51 points. Quinton Byfield has 46 points, while Trevor Moore has 42.

Canucks vs Kings: Head-to-head & key numbers

LA is 115-110-32-8 all-time against Vancouver.

The Kings are averaging 3.10 goals per game, which ranks 18th.

The Canucks are 19-11-4 with a +15 goal differential on the road.

LA is allowing 2.62 goals per game, which ranks third.

Vancouver is averaging 3.56 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

The Kings are 12-10-6 with a +12 goals differential at home.

The Canucks are allowing 2.76 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

Canucks vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Vancouver Canucks are -112, while the Los Angeles Kings are -108, with the over/under set at six goals.

Vancouver and Los Angeles played last week, with the Kings getting the win, and the same result could happen again. The Canucks are struggling recently, while Los Angeles is starting to turn it around. At home, the Kings play well, which could be the difference.

Prediction: Kings 3-1 Canucks

Kings vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Kings to win -108

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -122

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson over 2.5 shots on goal -105

Tip 4: Phillip Danualt over 0.5 points -110

