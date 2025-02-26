Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 26, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, February 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

Vancouver (26-20-11) are coming off a 2-1 loss to Utah. Los Angeles (31-17-7) are coming off a 5-2 win over Vegas.

Canucks vs Kings: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 120-107-32-11 all-time against Los Angeles

The Canucks are averaging 2.73 goals per game

The Kings are 19-3-2 at home

Vancouver is allowing 2.98 goals per game

Los Angeles is averaging 2.9 goals per game

The Canucks are 15-10-4 on the road

The Kings are allowing 2.52 goals per game

Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings: Preview

Vancouver's loss to Utah was their second-straight disappointment. The Canucks will rely on Quinn Hughes, who has 59 points, Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk, and Elias Pettersson with 35 points each.

The Canucks will start Kevin Lankinen, who's 19-9-7 with a 2.52 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Los Angeles, he's 2-0 with a 1.35 GAA and a .946 SV%.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, are on a two-game winning streak and in contention for a playoff spot. The Kings will likely start Darcy Kuemper, who's 18-6-6 with a 2.21 GAA and a .917 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 14-7-2 with a 2.26 GAA and a .922 SV%.

The key players for the Kings are Adrian Kempe, who has 48 points; Anze Kopitar, who has 46 points; Kevin Fiala, with 38 points; and Quinton Byfield, slotting in at 33.

Canucks vs Kings: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver are +150 underdog while Los Angeles are -180 favorites, while the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks haven't played well this season, while Los Angeles have been dominant at home. Vancouver's offense has been an issue, and that could continue to be the case as LA defend well while Kuemper has been solid.

Look for Los Angeles to get out to an early lead and hold onto it for a low-scoring win at home.

Prediction: Kings 3, Canucks 1.

Kings vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles ML (-180)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-118)

Tip 3: Kings -1.5 (+145)

