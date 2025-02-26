Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 26, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10 PM EST.

The Canucks (26-20-11) have lost two consecutive games now, as their most recent outing against the Utah Hockey Club ended in a 2-1 defeat away from home. Meanwhile, the Kings (31-17-7) have used their home advantage to the fullest, having won four of their last five home games and hope to top it off with a third straight win.

Vancouver Canucks vs Los Angeles Kings game info

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Crpto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, SN

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Utah (Credits: IMAGN)

The Canucks can't seem to find a way out of the poor form after the 4 Nations breaks as they have lost both games since the restart. They have played two games away from home and have lost both and will hope to turn things around in their third attempt to do so.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Quinn Hughes, Thatcher Demko and Noah Juulsen are all sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing injury concerns. Hughes is likely to be the first to return to ice for the Canucks.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (Credits: IMAGN)

The Kings have been in good form lately as they played each of their last five leagues at home. They will aim to end this home stretch with a bang against the Canucks. The only defeat in recent games for the Kings came at the hand of the Anaheim Ducks right before the 4 Nations break.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

The Kings head into their next league game with a fully fit roster.

Canucks and Kings key players

With Quinn Hughes sidelined, Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk are leading the Canucks, having scored 35 each this season.

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar have both been influential for the Kings this season. The pair have scored 94 points between them since the start of the campaign.

