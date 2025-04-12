Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 12, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks return home from a two-game road trip to host the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Arena on Saturday night. Vancouver (37-29-13) earned a 4-1 win over the Avalanche on Thursday night in Colorado, while Minnesota (43-30-7) was beaten 4-2 by the Flames on Friday night in Calgary.

Canucks vs. Wild: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Canucks have a 49-44-5-7 record against the Wild.

The Canucks are 27-17-3-4 at home against the Wild.

Each team has won one game in their season series. Saturday is the third and final matchup of 2024-25.

Vancouver averages 2.64 goals per game against Minnesota.

The Wild average 2.72 goals per game against the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild: Preview

Vancouver (87 points) went 2-0-0 on its recent road trip. However, the team was officially eliminated from postseason contention following the Wild's 8-7 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. It sits six points behind the St. Louis Blues (93 points) in its now-impossible pursuit of a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Minnesota (93 points) is doing all it can to hold onto a wildcard spot in the Western Conference, just three points ahead of the Calgary Flames (93 points), who also have one game in hand.

Forwards Filip Chytil (concussion) and Elias Pettersson (upper body) remain out and aren't expected to return this season. Forward Nils Aman (undisclosed) and defensemen Tyler Myers (undisclosed) are both day-to-day and questionable for Saturday's game.

For the Wild, defenseman Jake Middleton (upper body) and Jared Spurgeon (neck) are dealing with injuries and are listed as day-to-day.

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

Canucks vs. Wild: Odds and Predictions

Saturday night's matchup between Vancouver and Minnesota opens as a pick-em. Here are the official odds, per Odds Shark.

Vancouver is -110 to win on the moneyline.

Minnesota is -110 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Vancouver -1.5, which is +215.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goal is -120, while the under-goal is +100.

Prediction:

While the Canucks have nothing to play for and the Wild are desperate for points, this game won't be easy. Vancouver is still playing hard and could give Minnesota some problems on the second night of a back-to-back. The Canucks will play the spoiler role on Saturday night and beat the Wild at Rogers Arena.

Score Prediction: Canucks 4 - Wild 3

