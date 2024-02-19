Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (37-13-6) clash with the Minnesota Wild (25-23-6) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNP, BSN and BSWI.

Vancouver aims to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat against the Jets, while Minnesota looks to recover from a 3-2 OT loss to the Sabres in their most recent game.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild: Game preview

The Minnesota Wild maintain an average of 2.98 goals per game, with a power play success rate of 20.7%.

Joel Eriksson Ek has emerged as a key contributor with 25 goals and 20 assists, while Mats Zuccarello leads the team with 31 assists. Kirill Kaprizov adds to the offensive firepower with 20 goals and 31 assists.

In goal, Filip Gustavsson holds a 15-13-3 record, with a 3.18 GAA, and an 897 SV%.

Conversely, the Canucks average 3.66 goals per game with a solid 2.57 goals against average. Their power play success rate stands at 23.1%.

Brock Boeser leads the team with 30 goals and 24 assists, supported by Quinn Hughes with 12 goals and an impressive 54 assists, and Elias Pettersson with 28 goals and 44 assists.

Moreover, Thatcher Demko boasts a remarkable 30-10-1 record in goal, with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 113 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Canucks have an overall record of 54-47-5-7 (50%) against the Wild.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 50.5% win rate, while the Wild have a 46.7%

On penalty kills, the Canucks boast a 79.9% success rate, while the Wild are at 75.1%.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild:Odds and prediction

Vancouver has maintained a commendable 23-10 record as the odds choice this season. Particularly in 20 games with odds lower than -121, the Canucks have emerged victorious 21 times, suggesting a solid 54.8% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild have embraced their underdog status on 28 occasions, managing to upset their opponents in eight of those games, resulting in a 28.6% success rate. Furthermore, when listed as the underdog by +101 or longer on the odds, the Wild hold a 7-13 record, presenting a 49.8% chance of them clinching victory in this game.

Prediction: Canucks 3–1 Wild

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Kirill Kaprizov to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Wild to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Vancouver Canucks Minnesota Wild 0 votes