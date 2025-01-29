  • home icon
  Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 29, 2025

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 29, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 29, 2025 16:31 GMT
Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 29, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Vancouver (22-17-10) is coming off a 5–2 win over the St. Louis Blues, while Nashville (18-23-7) is coming off a 5–2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Canucks vs Predators: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Vancouver is 49-30-2-7 all-time against Nashville
  • The Canucks are averaging 2.83 goals per game
  • The Predators are 12-8-3 at home
  • Vancouver is allowing 3.14 goals per game
  • Nashville is averaging 2.68 goals per game
  • The Canucks are 13-7-4 on the road
  • The Predators are allowing 3.2 goals per game
Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Preview

Vancouver is coming off a win over St. Louis and is on a two-game winning streak. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes who has 56 points, JT Miller has 34 points, Brock Boeser has 33 points and Conor Garland has 33 points.

The Canucks are set to start Kevin Lankinen who's 18-8-6 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. In his career against Nashville, Lankinen is 1-6-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .896 SV%.

Nashville, meanwhile, is coming off a 5–2 loss to Anaheim, which snapped their five-game winning streak. The Predators are set to start Juuse Saros who's 11-19-6 with a 2.88 GAA and a .889 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 7-2-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 SV%.

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg who has 49 points, Jonathan Marchessault 38 points, Roman Josi 35 points, and Steven Stamkos 33 points.

Canucks vs Predators: Odds & prediction

Vancouver is a +120 underdog while Nashville is a -142 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks haven't been playing well as of late as the offense has been struggling. Nashville, meanwhile, is starting to turn its season around but it could be too little too late.

However, look for Nashville to get a big win here as Saros will limit Vancouver's offense to get the win.

Prediction: Predators 3, Canucks 2.

Canucks vs Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Nashville ML (-142)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+100)

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault 3+ shots on goal (-150)

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
