Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 23, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Nashville Predators on Thursday, October 23 at 8 p.m. ET.
Vancouver (4-3) is coming off a 5-1 road loss to Pittsburgh. Nashville (2-3-2) is coming off a 5-2 home loss to Anaheim.
Canucks vs. Predators: Head-to-head & key stats
- This is the first meeting between the two teams this season
- Vancouver is averaging 2.85 goals per game
- Nashville is 1-1-1 at home
- The Canucks are allowing 3.14 goals per game
- The Predators are allowing 3.42 goals per game
- Vancouver is 3-2 on the road
- Nashville is averaging 2.42 goals per game
Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators: Preview
Vancouver is coming off a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh, which snapped their three-game winning streak. The Canucks are led by Conor Garland, who has seven points, Quinn Hughes has five points, Filip Hronek has four points, Elias Pettersson has four points, and Kiefer Sherwood has four points.
The Canucks are expected to start Thatcher Demko who's 3-1 with a 2.28 GAA and a .922 SV%. Demko is 5-2-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .919 SV% in his career against Nashville.
Nashville, meanwhile, is on a four-game losing streak. The Predators will start Juuse Saros who's 2-2-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 7-3-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .905 SV%.
The Predators offensively are led by Roman Josi who has five points, Filip Forsberg has four points, Erik Haula has four points, Jonathan Marchessault has four points, and Ryan O'Reilly has four points.
Canucks vs. Predators: Odds & Prediction
Vancouver is a -108 underdog while Nashville is a -112 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.
The Predators have struggled out of the gates, and this is a good spot for Vancouver to get the win. The Canucks struggled against Pittsburgh, but Vancouver should come out strong here.
Demko has played well this season, and he should be able to limit the Predators' offense, which has struggled and should struggle here.
Prediction: Canucks 3, Predators 1.
Canucks vs. Predators: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-108)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)
Tip 3: Brock Boeser 2+ shots on goal (-170)
