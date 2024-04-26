Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 26th 2024

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Friday night in Game 3 of their NHL Playoff series. The two teams have gone back and forth like a seesaw in the first two games, resulting in a stalemate as things stand.

The Canucks gained a comfortable lead in Game 1 by defeating the Predators 4-2. However, the Predators bounced back with a performance for the ages, beating the home team 4-1 in Game 2 and getting the series back to 1-1.

Performances from Filip Forsberg and Anthony Beauvillier, who brought their regular-season form back, made sure to get the Predators back into the series and put them within arms reach of taking the lead in this exciting series.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators: Game info

Date and Time : Thursday, April 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CT

: Thursday, April 26, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. CT Location : Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee TV Broadcast : TBS, Max, BSSW and BSSO

: TBS, Max, BSSW and BSSO Live Streaming : ESPN+, Fubo TV

: ESPN+, Fubo TV Radio: 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs - Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks

The Nashville Predators came into the playoff stage finishing fourth in the Central Division behind the Colorado Avalanche. The Predators entered Game 2 looking for vengeance, given their disappointing performance in Game 1, and the team gave it all to get back on level terms with the Canucks.

Nashville Predators key players and injuries

With no noticeable injuries on their roster, the Predators head into Game 3 of the series with a fully fit roster.

Filip Forsberg, Jason Zucker and Anthony Beauvillier have been performing at their best in the knockout stages, contributing seven points.

The Canucks will be hopeful of recovering from their disappointing loss against the Predators at home. The Canucks will now be wary of the attacking threat the Predators possess and how effective they can be if they are given room to attack.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries

The Canucks will be missing out on two key players for Game 3 of their round one series. Thatcher Demko and Tucker Poolman will be sidelined due to their respective injury concerns.

The attacking duo of J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson have been prolific for the Canucks this season, contributing 103 and 89 points, respectively. Defenseman Quinn Hughes has been a surprising addition to the score sheet for the Canucks, putting through 17 goals and 75 assists.

Will the home fans push the Nashville Predators toward their well-deserved lead, or can the Canucks take the front foot yet another time and head to round two of the NHL Playoffs?