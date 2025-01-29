Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | January 29, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 9 PM EST.

The Canucks (22-17-10) come into this game off the back of two straight wins, while the Predators (18-23-7) sit second-last on the Central Division standings with 43 points but come into this game with five wins out of their last six games.

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators game info

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: SNP, FDSNSO

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

The Canucks had lost three out of their four games before winning back-to-back games against the Washington Capitals and the St. Louis Blues. They now look confident in their stride as they are set to face a bruised Predators team, who lost their most recent outing.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Dakota Joshua, Kiefer Sherwood and Noah Juulsen are all currently injured for the Canucks and are unlikely to feature in the next few games for the side.

Nashville Predators game preview

Despite sitting at the second to bottom at the Central Division, the Predators have been on an unbelievable run lately defeating the likes of Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild in their five-game winning run prior to losing 5-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Nashville Predators injuries

Luke Evangelista and Austin Roest are both currently injured for the Predators due to their ongoing injury concerns. The return date for the pair is yet to be determined.

Canucks and Predators key players

Quinn Hughes continues to be the leading points contributor for the Canucks with 56 points since the start of the campaign, while Connor Garland and Tyler Myers scored two points each in their 5-2 win over the Blues on Monday.

Filip Forsberg has been heaps and bounds ahead of his teammates this season, as the winger has scored 18 goals and provided 31 assists.

