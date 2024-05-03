Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 3rd 2024

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Nashville Predators in game six of round one of the playoffs. The Canucks started with an impressive victory over the Predators but the Predators brought the series back to 1-1.

In games three and four, the Canucks took charge of the series and took an impressive 3-1 lead by winning back-to-back games. However, the Predators cut the deficit by earning a 2-1 victory in Game 5. The Predators will bank on getting a result in game six to stay alive in the competition this season.

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators game info:

Date: May 3, 2024

May 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET TV Information: ESPN

ESPN Live Streaming: Hulu and Fubo (free trial)

Hulu and Fubo (free trial) Location: Rogers Arena

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks finished their regular season five points clear of the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks got through games three and four scoring six goals in the two games winning both games, they have since slumped against the Predators in game five.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injuries

Both Thatcher Demko and Tucker Poolman missed the last game due to their ongoing injury concerns.

J.T. Miller has been at the top of the points charts for the Canucks in the knockout stages this season scoring one goal and providing five assists, winger Brock Boeser has scored four goals and one assist so far.

Nashville Predators game preview

Despite trailing twice already in round one this season, the Predators don't seem to want to give up just yet. The side finishing fourth in the Central Division will be hopeful to get the series level on terms and give their best shot to make it through to round two via wins in games six and seven.

Nashville Predators key players and injuries

Defenseman Spencer Stastney is out for the Predators in game six as the star player misses out due to an upper-body injury following the boarding incident that took place in the first period of game three.

Filip Forsberg will be the key to most of the Predators' attacks having scored six points in the first five games. Gustav Nyquist has also been among the points in the knockout stages getting one goal and three assists playing through the middle.

Heading into game six, the Predators will be heavily dependent on their home fans to support them and be the extra push they need to make it through to the next round of their season.