Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 24, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to face off with the New Jersey Devils on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

They are coming off losses on Saturday as Vancouver (33-26-12) suffered a 5-3 defeat to the New York Rangers while New Jersey (37-28-6) lost 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators.

Canucks vs Devils: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 59-43-17-4 all-time against New Jersey

The Canucks are averaging 2.78 goals per game

New Jersey is 17-13-4 at home

Vancouver is allowing 3.04 goals per game

The Devils are allowing 2.6 goals per game

The Canucks are 17-13-5 on the road

New Jersey is averaging 2.95 goals per game

Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils: Preview

Vancouver is on a two-game losing streak and outside of a playoff spot. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes' 67 points, Elias Pettersson's 45 points, Brock Boeser's 44 points and Conor Garland's 41 points.

They are likely to start Thatcher Demko who is 6-6-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .891 SV%. He is 2-3 with a 3.46 GAA and a .889 SV% in his career against New Jersey.

Meanwhile, the Devils are also on a two-game losing streak. They are led by Jesper Bratt who has 81 points, Jack Hughes with 70 points and Nico Hischier with 56 points.

New Jersey will start Jacob Markstrom who is 22-14-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he is 12-6-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Canucks vs Devils: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +120 underdog while New Jersey is a -142 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks haven't been playing well as of late and are likely to start Demko who is back from an injury. He will likely struggle at times, but New Jersey's offense has struggled.

Markstrom will be the key to the Devils' success and should limit Vancouver's offense to get the win.

Prediction: Devils 3, Canucks 2.

Canucks vs Devils: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New Jersey ML (-142)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-142)

Tip 3: Nico Hischier 3+ shots on goal (+115)

