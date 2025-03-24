Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 24, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center this Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

Ad

The Canucks (32-26-12) slipped to the fifth spot in the Pacific Division as the side lost two consecutive games yet again this season. Meanwhile, the Devils (37-28-6) face a similar circumstance as the side aims to bounce back after losing three of its last four games.

Vancouver Canucks vs New Jersey Devils game info

Date: Monday, Mar. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, HULU, Disney+, Prime

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

Defeats against the New York Rangers and the St. Louis Blues must have been a tough pill to swallow for the team, as they conceded nine goals across those two games. The Canucks will aim to catch up with the fourth-placed Calgary Flames to stay within touching distance of a playoff spot.

Ad

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Nils Höglander and Elias Pettersson remain sidelined with undisclosed injuries, though their return appears to be imminent. Meanwhile, long-term absentee Thatcher Demko resumed training this past Sunday. As for Filip Chytil, his return date has yet to be determined.

New Jersey Devils game preview

NHL: Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils - Source: Imagn

Despite losing their last two games, the Devils still sit comfortably in third place of the Metropolitan Division, six points clear of the fourth-placed New York Rangers. The team will aim to take valuable lessons from their recent defeats to turn things around during the final stretch of the regular season.

Ad

New Jersey Devils injuries

Winger Ondrej Palat is currently the only player sidelined for the Devils with an undisclosed injury. The return date for the star is yet to be determined.

Canucks and Devils key players

Defenseman Quinn Hughes has instrumental for the Canucks this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 51 assists in total.

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes have played a similar part in the success of the Devils, as they have put up 151 points between them since the start of the campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama