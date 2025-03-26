Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 26, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be held at UBS Arena and airs on ESPN+.

Vancouver (33-26-12) is coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, New York (32-28-10) suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Canucks vs Islanders: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 49-56-13-3 all-time against New York

The Canucks average 2.78 goals per game

The Islanders are 17-13-5 at home

Vancouver allows 3.04 goals per game

New York averages 2.72 goals per game

The Canucks are 18-13-5 on the road

The Islanders allow 2.95 goals per game

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders: Preview

Vancouver is currently outside of a playoff spot and will need to go on a winning streak to make the playoffs. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes, who has 67 points. Elias Pettersson has 45 points but is injured, Brock Boeser has 44 points and Conor Garland has 42.

The Canucks will start Kevin Lankinen, who's 24-14-8 with a 2.59 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against the Islanders, he's 1-2 with a 2.06 GAA and a .945 SV%.

New York, meanwhile, is also battling for a playoff spot. The Islanders will start Ilya Sorokin, who's 27-20-6 with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against the Canucks, he's 2-2-1 with a 3.81 GAA and a .890 SV%.

The Islanders, meanwhile, are led by Bo Horvat, who has 49 points. Anders Lee has 48 points, Kyle Palmieri has 45 points and Simon Holmstrom has 38.

Canucks vs Islanders: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +102 underdog, while New York is a -122 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks and Islanders are both battling for a playoff spot, so this game is crucial for both teams. Vancouver is dealing with some key injuries, which will be an issue for the Canucks.

On the other hand, the Islanders have been playing better, and Sorokin will limit the Canucks offense to get the home win.

Prediction: Islanders 3, Canucks 2.

Canucks vs Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-122)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Kyle Palmieri 1+ point (-135)

