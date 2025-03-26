Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 26, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM EST.

The Canucks (33-26-12) are No. 5 in the Pacific Division as they sit one point behind the Calgary Flames with their most win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday, while the Islanders (32-28-10) come into this game off the back of two consecutive defeats as they hope to turn things around before things slip out of their hands.

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders game info

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: UBS Arena, Elmont

TV Broadcast: SN, TVAS, MSGSN

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils - Source: Imagn

The Canucks came into the game against the Devils low in confidence as they had lost back-to-back games against the St Louis Blues and the New York Rangers. Their most recent outing ended up being an impressive 4-3 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils as it would be a big boost for the side.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Nils Hoglander and Filip Chytil are still sidelined for the rest of the season as they continue their recovery from a long-term injury while Elias Pettersson is set to return to the roster within a fortnight.

New York Islanders game preview

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders - Source: Imagn

The Islanders will be gutted with the way their last two games turned out for the side as they lost against the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets. It would be particularly frustrating for the side as they lost both games at home with a score line of 4-3 in overtime. The Islanders look towards the Canucks in hopes of turning the tide.

New York Islanders injuries

Hudson Fasching is the only player currently sidelined for the Islanders as he was ill and missed their outing against the Blue Jackets.

Canucks and Islanders key players

Leading points scorer Quinn Hughes continues to impress for the Canucks with 67 points since the start of the season while the attacking trio of Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Jake DeBrusk aim to continue their point-scoring form.

Bo Horvat and Anders Lee are ever so close to reaching the 50-point mark for the Islanders as they sit on 49 and 48 points, respectively.

