Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 22, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Vancouver (32-25-12) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to St. Louis on Thursday. New York (33-31-6) is coming off a 4-3 loss to Toronto.

Ad

Canucks vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 39-81-8-4 all-time against New York

The Canucks are 17-12-5 on the road

The Rangers are 16-16-3 at home

Vancouver is averaging 2.78 goals per game

New York is allowing 2.95 goals per game

The Canucks are allowing 3.01 goals per game

The Rangers are allowing 3 goals per game

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers: Preview

Vancouver is battling for the final wild-card spot in the West and is coming off an OT loss to St. Louis. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes who has 66 points, Elias Pettersson has 45 points, Brock Boeser has 43 points, and Conor Garland has 41 points.

Ad

Trending

The Canucks will start Kevin Lankinen who's 24-13-8 with a 2.56 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against New York, Lankinen is 0-3 with a 5.30 GAA and a .820 SV%.

New York is also battling for a playoff spot and is coming off three straight losses. The Rangers are set to start Igor Shesterkin who's 23-24-4 with a 2.78 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 4-1-1 with a 3.46 GAA and a .878 SV%.

Ad

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin who has 73 points, Adam Fox has 49 points, Mika Zibanejad has 49 points, and Vincent Trocheck has 46 points.

Canucks vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +120 underdog while New York is a -142 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks and Rangers are both battling for playoff spots so this game will be crucial. Vancouver has struggled defensively as of late while New York's offense has been solid.

Ad

The Rangers have also played well at home as New York will be able to score on Kevin Lankinen and get a home win here.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Canucks 2.

Canucks vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York ML (-142)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama