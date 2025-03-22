Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 22, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Rangers at the famous Madison Square Garden this Saturday. The puck drop is set to take place at 1 PM EST.

Ad

The Canucks (32-25-12) have yet another slump in form as their last three games have produced two defeats with the latest coming against the St. Louis Blues, while the Rangers (33-31-6) look for a change in form as they have lost three consecutive games now and hope to turn things around soon.

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Rangers game info

Date: Saturday, Mar. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV Broadcast: NHLN, SN, TVAS, MSG

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn

The Canucks' form over the last few weeks has been concerning for their fans as they seem to be slipping down the ladder and now find themselves in a tight race with teams below them. The Canucks look confident in their stride towards the post season but a few more defeats could make their path to the end of the season much more challenging.

Ad

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Thatcher Demko, Filip Chytil and Noah Juulsen are currently injured for the Canucks. Juulsen will undergo surgery in the coming days, effectively ending his 2024-25 NHL season.

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

With three consecutive defeats, the Rangers now slip down to the fifth spot of the Metropolitan Division with their neighbors, the New York Islanders, overtaking them. The Rangers have three away games on the trot following this fixture as they hope to start that with a win against the Canucks at home.

Ad

New York Rangers injuries

Matt Rempe, Arthur Kaliyev and Adam Edstrom are all injured long-term for the Rangers and are sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Canucks and Rangers key players

Defenseman Quinn Hughes continues to lead the points charts for the Canucks as the star player has scored 16 goals and provided 50 assists since the start of the campaign.

Artemi Panarin has been on a different level for the Rangers since the start of the season as he has contributed 75 points so far. New signing J.T. Miller is already the second highest points scorer for the side with 53.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama