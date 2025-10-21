Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 21, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. ET.
Vancouver (4-2) is coming off a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Pittsburgh (4-2) is coming off a 3-0 shutout win over the Sharks.
Canucks vs. Penguins: Head-to-head & key stats
- Vancouver was 1-1 against Pittsburgh last season
- The Canucks are averaging 3.16 goals per game
- Pittsburgh is 1-1 at home
- Vancouver is allowing 2.83 goals per game
- The Penguins are averaging 3 goals per game
- The Canucks are 3-1 on the road
- Pittsburgh is allowing 2.5 goals per game
Vancouver Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview
Vancouver is coming off a 4-3 win over Washington, which was its third-straight win. The Canucks are led by Conor Garland, who has 1 goal and 5 assists for 6 points, Quinn Hughes has 1 goal and 4 assists, and Kiefer Sherwood has 4 goals.
The Canucks are expected to start Thatcher Demko who's 3-1 with a 2.28 GAA and a .922 SV%. In his career against the Penguins, he's 1-3-1 with a 4.21 GAA and a .892 SV%.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has been off to a surprisingly hot start this season. The Penguins are expected to start Tristan Jarry who's 2-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .922 SV% and is coming off a shutout win. He's 5-1-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .911 SV% in his career against the Canucks.
The Penguins are led by Evgeni Malkin who has 9 points, Sidney Crosby has 7 points, Justin Brazeau has 5 points, and Rickard Rakell has 5 points.
Canucks vs. Penguins: Odds & Prediction
Vancouver is a -115 favorite while Pittsburgh is a -105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Canucks and Penguins are both off to great starts, which is a bit of a surprise. Pittsburgh returns home and will start Jarry who has played well, but the Canucks should be able to get after him.
Demko looks like he's back to his old self, as he will limit Pittsburgh's offense to get a big win here.
Prediction: Canucks 3, Penguins 2.
Canucks vs. Penguins: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-115)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)
Tip 3: Kiefer Sherwood 2+ shots on goal (-160)
