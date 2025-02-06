Vancouver Canucks vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 6, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Tuesday as Vancouver (24-18-11) won 3-0 over the Colorado Avalanche while San Jose (15-34-6) suffered a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Canucks vs Sharks: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 70-56-9-7 all-time against San Jose

The Canucks are averaging 2.83 goals per game

San Jose is 9-17-1 at home

Vancouver is allowing 3.07 goals per game

The Sharks are allowing 3.67 goals per game

The Canucks are 14-8-4 on the road

San Jose is averaging 2.61 goals per game

Trending

Vancouver Canucks vs San Jose Sharks: Preview

Vancouver snapped its two-game losing skid on Tuesday. The Canucks are 2-2 in their last four and are led by Quinn Hughes' 59 points, Brock Boeser and Conor Garland's 34 points, Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson's 33 points. However, they will be without Hughes against the Sharks.

Vancouver is expected to start Thatcher Demko who is 5-6-3 with a 3.03 GAA and a .882 SV%. In his career against San Jose, he is 12-0 with a 2.24 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Meanwhile, San Jose is on a two-game losing streak. The Sharks are expected to start Alexandar Georgiev who is 2-11 with a 4.01 GAA and a .875 SV% since being traded to San Jose. He is 4-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .922 SV% in his career against the Canucks.

San Jose is led by Macklin Celebrini who has 39 points, William Eklund with 38 points, Tyler Toffoli with 34 points and Fabian Zetterlund with 32 points.

Canucks vs Sharks: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a -198 favorite while San Jose is a +164 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks have been playing better since their big trades a week ago. Even without Hughes, their offense has been able to have success while Demko is also starting to find his groove.

Expect Demko to continue his dominance against the Sharks as Vancouver will get a big road win.

Prediction: Canucks 4, Sharks 2.

Canucks vs Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Canucks ML (-198)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Filip Chytil 3+ shots on goal (-120)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback