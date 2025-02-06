Vancouver Canucks vs San Jose Sharks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 6, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose this Thursday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10:30 PM EST.

The Canucks (24-18-11) come into this game on the back of an impressive home performance against the Colorado Avalanche, winning the game 3-0. The Sharks (15-34-6), meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division with the lowest points total across the NHL.

Vancouver Canucks vs San Jose Sharks game info

Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: SAP Arena, San Jose

TV Broadcast: SNP, NBCSCA

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks have bounced back from their two consecutive defeats as they played a near perfect game against the Avalanche. Having scored three goals and conceded none in return, the Canucks will now look to build on their current form as they face the Sharks who look extremely short in confidence.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

The Canucks have a fully fit roster heading into the second half of the season as Quinn Hughes returns from injury for the upcoming game.

San Jose Sharks game preview

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

Their recent loss against the Montreal Canadiens is just another one in the long road of bad performances for the Sharks. The side have won only one game in their last nine fixtures. The Sharks will hope to turn things around at the earliest if they want to compete for the playoff spots in the latter parts of the season.

San Jose Sharks injuries

Ty Dellandrea, Alex Wennberg, Nikolai Kovalenko, Nico Sturm, Klim Kostin, Jan Rutta and Logan Couture are all currently sidelined for the Sharks due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Canucks vs Sharks key players

The return of Quinn Hughes will be huge for the Canucks as their leading points scorer has put forth 59 points since the start of the season. Brilliant performances from Jake DeBrusk and Filip Hronek helped the side get the vital win last game as they would want more of that.

Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund have been the silver lining for the Sharks this season, scoring 77 points between them so far. Celebrini leads the points tally with 39 while Eklund is just one point behind him with 38.

