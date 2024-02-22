Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 22, 2024

The 37-15-6 Vancouver Canucks take on the 22-21-11 Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, Feb 22 at 10 p.m. ET. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNP, and ROOT Sports NW.

Vancouver faced a 3-1 defeat in their recent away game against the Colorado on Feb 20, while Seattle suffered a 4-3 OT loss at home against the Red Wings on Feb 19.

Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The Seattle Kraken averages 2.73 goals per game, succeeding on 21.3% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they concede 2.82 goals per game. Jared McCann leads the team with 24 goals and 17 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 10 goals and 20 assists, while Vince Dunn added 32 assists.

Moreover, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 16-11-10 in goal, with a 2.37 GAA and a .921 SV%.

Conversely, the Canucks have a 3.67 GFA with a solid 2.71 GAA. Their power play success rate stands at 23.0%. Brock Boeser leads the team with 31 goals and 26 assists. J.T. Miller contributed with 28 goals and 47 assists. He is supported by Quinn Hughes's 57 assists and Elias Pettersson's 29 goals and 44 assists.

Thatcher Demko boasts a remarkable 30-11-1 record in goal, with a 2.44 GAA and a .918 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 10 times, regular season and playoffs combined.

The Canucks have an overall record of 7-3 against the Kraken.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 50.8% win rate, while the Kraken have a 47.3%.

On penalty kills, the Canucks boast a 78.7% success rate, while the Kraken are at 78.9%.

Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

Vancouver has shown strength as the odds favorite this season, winning 23 out of 43 games in such scenarious. In 30 games with odds shorter than -123, the Canucks have emerged victorious 20 times, suggesting a 55.2% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Seattle Kraken have faced underdog status in 35 games, securing upset victories in 12 instances. Notably, when the odds have favored their opponents by +103 or longer, the Kraken have won 10 out of 26 games, resulting in a win probability of 49.3%.

Prediction: Canucks 4 - 2 Kraken

Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Elias Pettersson to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Vancouver Canucks Seattle Kraken 0 votes