  Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 01, 2025

Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 01, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 01, 2025 13:00 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 01, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off losses as Vancouver (27-21-11) suffered a 5-2 defeat to Anaheim on Thursday while Seattle (25-31-4) lost 7-2 to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Canucks vs Kraken: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Vancouver is 8-4-1 all-time against Seattle
  • The Canucks are 16-11-4 on the road
  • Seattle is allowing 3.2 goals per game
  • Vancouver is averaging 2.74 goals per game
  • The Kraken are averaging 3.2 goals per game
  • The Canucks are allowing 2.97 goals per game
  • Seattle is 13-14-4 at home
Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Preview

Vancouver is battling for a playoff spot but has lost three of its last four games. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes' 60 points, Conor Garland's 37 points, Brock Boeser's 36 points and Jake DeBrusk's 35 points.

The Canucks are expected to start Kevin Lankinen who is 20-9-7 with a 2.50 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he is 1-1 with a 1.74 GAA and a .932 SV%.

Meanwhile, Seattle, is on a two-game losing streak and is led by Jared McCann who has 43 points, Chandler Stephenson with 40 points, Oliver Bjorkstrand with 35 points and Shane Wright with 34 points.

The Kraken are expected to start Joey Daccord who is 20-15-3 with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he is 0-2-1 with a 3.97 GAA and a .854 SV%.

Canucks vs Kraken: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a -120 favorite while Seattle is a +100 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks have been struggling but this is a good spot for them to get back into the win column. Seattle has had difficulty in scoring while Lankinen has been solid and should be able to limit the Kraken's offense.

Expect Vancouver to get out to an early lead and hang on for the win.

Prediction: Canucks 4, Kraken 2.

Canucks vs Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-120)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-105)

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
