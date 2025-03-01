Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 1, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday with the puck drop set for 10 p.m. EST.

Ad

The Canucks are 27-21-11 and have only two wins in their last five games as they continue to struggle for form. Meanwhile, the Kraken are 25-31-4 and seventh in the Pacific Division. Seattle finds itself in a similar form to that of the Canucks, winning only two of their last five games as well.

Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken: Where to watch & game info

Date: Saturday, Mar. 1

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

TV Broadcast: CBC, CITY, SN, KHN, KONG

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks should be worried about their form as they battle for a playoff spot. Vancouver holds the second wild-card slot in the Western Conference but needs consistent wins to nail down their postseason ambitions. A 3-2 away win against the LA Kings was followed by a 5-2 loss against the Anaheim Ducks.

Ad

The Canucks have looked leaky since the 4 Nations break and will aim to rectify that here.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Noah Juulsen and Thatcher Demko are both currently sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing injury concerns. Juulsen has been ruled out for around 12 weeks after having a lower-body procedure on Friday, while Demko is still out with a lower-body injury.

Seattle Kraken game preview

NHL: Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn

The Kraken recorded a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers in their return from the 4 Nations break but followed that up with back-to-back losses to the Lightning (4-1) and a stinging 7-2 loss to the Blues. The Kraken will be hopeful of capitalizing against the Canucks' poor defensive record but will need to tend to their own defense if they are to win this one.

Ad

Seattle Kraken injuries

Yanni Gourde is currently the only player sidelined for the Kraken due to having a sports hernia repaired in late January, and his return date is unclear.

Canucks vs. Kraken: Key players

Defenseman Quinn Hughes continues to have a great season for the Canucks, scoring 14 goals and providing 46 assists since the start of the season. Getting him going will be key for Vancouver, while shutting him down will be a huge part of Seattle's game plan.

Jared McCann and Chandler Stephenson have been the star players for the Kraken so far this season as the pair have scored 83 points between them. McCann leads the line with 43 points while Stephenson follows him closely with 40. If Seattle is to take this one, it will likely come via one, or both, of McCann and Stephenson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama