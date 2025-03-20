Vancouver Canucks vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Vancouver (32-25-11) is coming off a 6-2 win over Winnipeg. St. Louis (34-28-7) is coming off a 4-1 win over Nashville.

Canucks vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 80-100-18-8 all-time against St. Louis

The Canucks are averaging 2.73 goals per game

St. Louis is 16-14-3 at home

Vancouver is allowing 3.04 goals per game

The Blues are allowing 2.92 goals per game

The Canucks are 17-12-4 on the road

St. Louis is averaging 2.92 goals per game

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues: Preview

Vancouver is coming off a 6-2 home win over Winnipeg as the Canucks are battling for a playoff spot. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes (65 points), Elias Pettersson (43 points), Brock Boeser (41 points) and Conor Garland (41 points).

The Canucks will start Kevin Lankinen, who has a 24-13-7 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 SV percentage. In his career against St. Louis, he is 3-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .922 SV percentage.

St. Louis, meanwhile, is on a three-game winning streak and competing for the final playoff spot in the West. The Blues will turn to Jordan Binnington, who has a 21-21-4 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .897 SV percentage this season. In his career against Vancouver, he is 5-2-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .915 SV percentage.

The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou (58 points), Robert Thomas (56 points), Dylan Holloway (54 points) and Pavel Buchnevich (47 points).

Canucks vs. Blues: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +110 underdog, while St. Louis is a -130 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks are Blues are battling for the final playoff spot in the West. Vancouver is coming off an upset win over Winnipeg and should ride over that momentum and confidence into a big road win here.

Lankinen has played well in his career against St. Louis and as of late and that momentum will lead the Canucks to the win.

Prediction: Canucks 3, Blues 2.

Canucks vs. Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver ML (+110)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-120)

