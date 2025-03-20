  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Vancouver Canucks vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

Vancouver Canucks vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 20, 2025 12:00 GMT
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Vancouver Canucks vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 20, 2025. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Vancouver (32-25-11) is coming off a 6-2 win over Winnipeg. St. Louis (34-28-7) is coming off a 4-1 win over Nashville.

Canucks vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Vancouver is 80-100-18-8 all-time against St. Louis
  • The Canucks are averaging 2.73 goals per game
  • St. Louis is 16-14-3 at home
  • Vancouver is allowing 3.04 goals per game
  • The Blues are allowing 2.92 goals per game
  • The Canucks are 17-12-4 on the road
  • St. Louis is averaging 2.92 goals per game
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues: Preview

Vancouver is coming off a 6-2 home win over Winnipeg as the Canucks are battling for a playoff spot. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes (65 points), Elias Pettersson (43 points), Brock Boeser (41 points) and Conor Garland (41 points).

The Canucks will start Kevin Lankinen, who has a 24-13-7 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 SV percentage. In his career against St. Louis, he is 3-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .922 SV percentage.

Ad

St. Louis, meanwhile, is on a three-game winning streak and competing for the final playoff spot in the West. The Blues will turn to Jordan Binnington, who has a 21-21-4 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .897 SV percentage this season. In his career against Vancouver, he is 5-2-2 with a 2.73 GAA and a .915 SV percentage.

The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou (58 points), Robert Thomas (56 points), Dylan Holloway (54 points) and Pavel Buchnevich (47 points).

Ad

Canucks vs. Blues: Odds & Prediction

Vancouver is a +110 underdog, while St. Louis is a -130 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks are Blues are battling for the final playoff spot in the West. Vancouver is coming off an upset win over Winnipeg and should ride over that momentum and confidence into a big road win here.

Lankinen has played well in his career against St. Louis and as of late and that momentum will lead the Canucks to the win.

Ad

Prediction: Canucks 3, Blues 2.

Canucks vs. Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver ML (+110)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-120)

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी