Vancouver Canucks vs St. Louis Blues: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 20, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the St Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM EST.

The Canucks (32-25-11) have won three of their last four games, with their most recent win coming against the Winnipeg Jets. Meanwhile, the Blues (34-28-7) come into this game off the back of three consecutive wins.

Vancouver Canucks vs St Louis Blues game info

Date: Thursday, March 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Enterprise Center, St Louis

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, HULU, Disney+, SNP

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks surprised a lot of people with their win over the Jets in their last game. The Jets looked clear favorites but the Canucks decimated them 6-2 in their home venue, adding further credibility towards their journey for a post season spot.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Conor Garland, Thatcher Demko, Filip Chytil and Noah Juulsen are all currently sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing injury concerns.

St Louis Blues game preview

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

The Blues sit fifth in the Central Division have a considerable distance with fourth placed Minnesota Wild as the side have started covering that gap with their recent performances. Putting forward a few more wins on the trot can massively increase the odds for the side to guarantee a playoff spot.

St Louis Blues injuries

Colton Parayko and Torey Krug both remain sidelined for the Blues with their long-term injuries.

Canucks and Blues key players

Defenseman Quinn Hughes has been influential for the Canucks from the blue line. The player has scored 16 goals and provided 49 assists since the start of the campaign.

Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Dylan Holloway have played a pivotal role in the change of form the Blues are currently enjoying. The trio sit on 58, 56 and 54 points respectively this season.

