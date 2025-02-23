Vancouver Canucks vs. Utah Hockey Club: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 23, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will finish a back-to-back set of weekend games on Sunday night in Utah against the Hockey Club. Vancouver (26-19-11) lost 3-1 on Saturday night in Vegas, while Utah (24-24-9) fell 5-3 on Saturday night in Los Angeles to the Kings.

Canucks vs. Hockey Club: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Canucks have a 108-72-20-11 record against the Hockey Club/Coyotes

The Canucks are 42-44-10-7 on the road against the Hockey Club/Coyotes

Utah beat Vancouver 3-2 in overtime on December 18. Today is the second of three matchups in their three-game in-season series.

Vancouver averages 3.07 goals per game against Utah/Arizona

The HC/Coyotes average 2.97 goals per game against the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Utah Hockey Club: Preview

After winning three straight games before the 4 Nations break, the Vancouver Canucks saw that streak snapped on Saturday night in Vegas.

The Canucks (63 points) are battling in the Western Conference playoff race, currently holding the final wild-card spot, just three points ahead of the Calgary Flames (60 points). Meanwhile, Utah (57 points) is looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as they sit six points behind the Canucks in the wild-card hunt.

Vancouver will likely be without superstar Quinn Hughes who continues to miss time with an oblique injury, however, he appears close to returning. Goaltender Thatcher Demko is also on the injury list due to a lower-body ailment. Utah's lone injury absence is Logan Cooley, who remains on IR after a lower-body injury.

NHL: Mikhail Sergachev OT winner vs Vancouver - Source: Imagn

Canucks vs. Hockey Club: Odds and Predictions

Vancouver enters Utah as a road underdog for Sunday night's game at Delta Center. Here are the official odds, courtesy of Odds Shark.

Vancouver is +135 to win on the moneyline.

Utah is -160 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Utah -1.5, which is +170.

The over/under is 5.5 goals.

The over-goal is -115, while the under-goal is -105

Prediction:

Without their captain and best player Quinn Hughes, and Arturs Silovs potentially starting in goal, the Canucks are in tough on Sunday. Utah is a sneaky-good offensive team that Vancouver won't be able to handle without Hughes and Demko.

Score Prediction: Canucks 2 - Hockey Club 5

