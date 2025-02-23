Vancouver Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 23, 2025

  • home icon
By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Feb 23, 2025 12:26 GMT
Feb 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) covers the puck as Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort (27) attempts to tie up Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
The Vancouver Canucks take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center this Sunday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EST.

The Canucks (26-19-11) have gotten off to a bad start after the 4 Nations break as they suffered a 3-1 away defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights. Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club (24-24-9) sit fifth in the Central Division as the side looks to make it to the playoffs in their very first season.

Vancouver Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club game info

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake Ciy
  • TV Broadcast: SNP, Utah16
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
The Canucks look to get back to winning ways after dropping their most recent game away from home. They were in fine form before the break, which may have disrupted their momentum, and now they must work to regain it.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Noah Juulsen, Quinn Hughes and Thatcher Demko are all currently sidelined for the Canucks, who aim to get back to winning ways without their leading points contributor, Hughes.

Utah Hockey Club game preview

NHL: Utah at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn
The Utah Hockey Club look impressive in their first season in the big leagues, currently sitting fifth in the table. They aim to climb higher and secure a playoff spot by season's end. The team has won three of their last five games.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Tij Iginla is the only player currently sidelined for the Utah Hockey Club due to a long-term injury.

Canucks vs Utah Hockey Club key players

Without Quinn Hughes sidelined, Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk are leading the Canucks, having scored 35 and 34 points respectively this season.

Winger Clayton Keller continues to impress in his first season with the franchise, tallying 61 points, including 20 goals and 41 assists.

