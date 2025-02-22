Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 22, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Vancouver (26-18-11) ended the break with a 2-1 win over Toronto. Vegas (33-17-6) finished the break with a 4-3 victory over Boston.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights: Head-to-head & key stats

Vancouver is 7-13-2 all-time against Vegas

The Canucks are averaging 2.8 goals per game

The Golden Knights are 19-6-3 at home

Vancouver is allowing three goals per game

Vegas is averaging 3.28 goals per game

Vancouver is 15-8-4 on the road

The Golden Knights are allowing 2.73 goals per game

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Preview

Vancouver is battling for a playoff spot and just signed goalie Kevin Lankinen to an extension. Lankinen will start here, who's 19-8-7 with a 2.53 GAA and a .905 SV%. He's 3-1-2 with a 3.24 GAA and a .891 SV% in his career against Vegas.

The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes, who has 59 points, while Brock Boeser has 35 points, Conor Garland has 34 points and Elias Pettersson has 34 points.

Vegas, meanwhile, is one of the best teams in the NHL. The Golden Knights are led by Jack Eichel who has 69 points, while Mark Stone has 49 points, Tomas Hertl has 42 points and Pavel Dorofeyev has 36 points.

The Golden Knights will start Adin Hill, who's 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 SV%. Hill is 2-3 with a 2.17 GAA and a .919 SV% in his career against Vancouver.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights: Odds & prediction

Vancouver is a +140 underdog, while Vegas is a -166 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Canucks extended Lankinen as he has taken over as the starting goalie. However, playing in Vegas is always tough, as the Golden Knights will be able to get a big home win here.

Vegas will be able to get an early lead and protect it to get a win here.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Canucks 2.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1 Golden Knights ML (-166)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

