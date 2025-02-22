Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 22, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

Ad

The Canucks (26-18-11) were on a two-game losing streak before turning things around and winning three consecutive games prior to the 4 Nations break. The Golden Knights (33-17-6) come into this game off the back of two wins and a gap of nine points over the Canucks in the Pacific Division.

Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights game info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise

TV Broadcast: CBC, CITY, SN, SCRIPPS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks went into the break with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canucks will play their next five games away from home as they hope to close the gap with the Golden Knights in the division.

Ad

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Noah Juulsen and Thatcher Demko are sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Vegas Golden Knights game preview

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn

The Golden Knights dropped from the top spot in the table to second as they faced three straight defeats. But they managed to turn things around with two wins before the break. They will look to regain their position at the top of the table as they sit level on points with the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Tanner Pearson remains the only player sidelined for the Golden Knights with an ongoing injury concern. The return date for the winger is yet to be determined.

Canucks and Golden Knights key players

Defenseman Quinn Hughes is the Canucks highest points scorer this season, as he has recorded 14 goals and 45 assists for 59 points.

Jack Eichel leads the line for the Golden Knights as he sits with 69 points this season. The forward has scored 19 goals and provided 50 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles