Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th March, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and promises to be a great match.

Vancouver enters the game with a 40-17-7 record and is in first place in the Western Conference. The Canucks are coming off a 2-1 OT win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday after defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 before that.

Vegas, meanwhile, is 33-22-7 and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights are on a three-game losing skid and coming off a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Vegas did trade for forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Noah Hanifin to strengthen their roster.

Vancouver Canucks projected lineups

Forwards

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter

llya Mikheyev - JT Miller - Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin - Elias Lindholm - Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Sam Lafferty

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Flip Hronek

Ian Cole - Carson Soucy

Nikita Zadarov - Noah Juulsen

Canucks projected starting goalie

Thatcher Demko is projected to start on Thursday for the Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are projected to start Thatcher Demko on Thursday. Here are his stats for the season:

Games played: 47

Wins: 32

Losses: 13

OT Losses: 2

Goals Against: 118

Goals Against Average: 2.52

Shots Faced: 1,384

Saves: 1,266

Save Percentage: .915

Shutouts: 5

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups

Forwards

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter - Nicolas Roy - Anthony Mantha

Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud

Golden Knights projected starting goalie

Adin Hill will start on Thursday for the Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas is projected to start Adin Hill on Thursday night. Here are his stats for the season:

Games played: 26

Wins: 15

Losses: 7

OT Losses: 2

Goals Against: 60

Goals Against Average: 2.49

Shots Faced: 748

Saves: 688

Save Percentage: .920

Shutouts: 2

