Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 7th March, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and promises to be a great match.
Vancouver enters the game with a 40-17-7 record and is in first place in the Western Conference. The Canucks are coming off a 2-1 OT win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday after defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 before that.
Vegas, meanwhile, is 33-22-7 and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights are on a three-game losing skid and coming off a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. Vegas did trade for forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Noah Hanifin to strengthen their roster.
Vancouver Canucks projected lineups
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter
- llya Mikheyev - JT Miller - Brock Boeser
- Vasily Podkolzin - Elias Lindholm - Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Sam Lafferty
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes - Flip Hronek
- Ian Cole - Carson Soucy
- Nikita Zadarov - Noah Juulsen
Canucks projected starting goalie
The Vancouver Canucks are projected to start Thatcher Demko on Thursday. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games played: 47
- Wins: 32
- Losses: 13
- OT Losses: 2
- Goals Against: 118
- Goals Against Average: 2.52
- Shots Faced: 1,384
- Saves: 1,266
- Save Percentage: .915
- Shutouts: 5
Vegas Golden Knights projected lineups
Forwards
- Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Jonathan Marchessault
- Chandler Stephenson - William Karlsson - Michael Amadio
- Paul Cotter - Nicolas Roy - Anthony Mantha
- Mason Morelli - Byron Froese - Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
- Alec Martinez - Alex Pietrangelo
- Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
- Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud
Golden Knights projected starting goalie
Vegas is projected to start Adin Hill on Thursday night. Here are his stats for the season:
- Games played: 26
- Wins: 15
- Losses: 7
- OT Losses: 2
- Goals Against: 60
- Goals Against Average: 2.49
- Shots Faced: 748
- Saves: 688
- Save Percentage: .920
- Shutouts: 2
