Vancouver Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 30, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Center this Sunday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 3 PM EDT.

The Canucks (34-26-13) come into this game following a defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets away from home. Meanwhile, the Jets (50-19-4) will be hoping to avenge their defeat against the Canucks from two weeks ago.

Vancouver Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets game info

Date: Sunday, Mar. 30

Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Canada Life Center

TV Broadcast: SNP, TSN3

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn

The Canucks will be upset with their recent performance, as they have only won two of their past five games, one of which came against their upcoming opponents. Despite being within touching distance of the playoffs, the Canucks will be wary of teams vying for their division berth.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Nils Hoglander, Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil are sidelined for the Canucks due to their ongoing injuries. Pettersson's return looks likely to be the first among the ones sidelined.

Winnipeg Jets game preview

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn

The Jets were the first team to qualify for the playoff stages but have been relentless since, defeating the New Jersey Devils 4-0 at home. The Jets will want to avoid any injuries moving into the postseason, but they will also want to overcome the Canucks after losing 6-2 in the previous meeting.

Winnipeg Jets injuries

Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi, and Neal Pionk are sidelined for the Jets.

Canucks and Jets key players

Quinn Hughes continues to impress for the Canucks as the defenseman sits on 16 goals and 54 assists. Brock Boeser continues to chase the 50-point mark.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele remain dangerous in the frontline for the Jets as the pair have contributed to 168 points between them this season.

