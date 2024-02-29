Vegas Golden Knights vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 29, 2024

The TD Garden hosts the clash between the 34-12-14 Boston Bruins and the 33-19-7 Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, Feb 29 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNE, SNP, SNW, NESN, and SCRIPPS.

Boston's recent road woes continued on Feb. 26, suffering a 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken with a 1-0 shootout defeat. In contrast, Vegas celebrated a commanding 6-2 victory over the Maple Leafs in their latest Feb. 27 matchup.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Boston Bruins are scoring 3.32 goals per game this season and giving up 2.70 goals per game.

David Pastrnak has been a key offensive force with 38 goals and 47 assists, while Brad Marchand has contributed 26 goals and 27 assists. Charlie McAvoy has provided 32 assists. Jeremy Swayman, in goal, has a 18-6-8 record, maintaining a 2.49 GAA and a .920 SV%

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights showcase a formidable offensive prowess, scoring 3.19 goals per game. On the defensive end, they've solidified their position, ranking ninth in the NHL with an average of 2.80 goals allowed per outing.

Spearheading their offensive charge is Jonathan Marchessault, notching an impressive 32 goals alongside 19 assists and 199 shots on goal. Mark Stone follows suit with 16 goals and 37 assists.

Ivan Barbashev contributes 14 goals and 21 assists, while William Karlsson adds to the offensive depth with 20 goals and 21 assists. Furthermore, in goal, Adin Hill boasts a commendable 15-5-2 record, maintaining a stellar 2.26 GAA and an outstanding .927 SV%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 11 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Golden Knights have an overall record of 4-6-1 against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.6% win rate, while the Golden Knights have a 49.4%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins boast an 81.3% success rate, while the Golden Knights are at 81.4%.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

This season, Boston has emerged as the odds favorite in 52 games, triumphing in 29 of them. Among the 21 games where the odds dipped below -172, the Bruins secured victory in 12, presenting a solid 63.2% chance of victory in this one.

Conversely, the Golden Knights have embraced the role of underdog in 23 matchups this season, surprising their opponents on 13 occasions. Notably, Vegas hasn't faced odds of +140 or greater this season, leaving them with a 41.7% chance of seizing victory in this game.

Prediction: Bruins 5 - 3 Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: William Karlsson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: No.

