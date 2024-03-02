Vegas Golden Knights vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

On Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. The puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

Vegas has been prolific offensively, averaging 3.20 goals per game and recently netted four goals on 36 shots in its previous NHL game against the Boston Bruins. Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio contributed with a goal each, while Shea Theodore provided an assist.

However, their defensive struggles persist, conceding an average of 2.83 goals per game and allowing five goals in their last outing. Adin Hill, with a 15-6-2 record in 25 games, saved 27 shots but will need to improve his 2.38 GAA and .923 save percentage.

Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

Buffalo, on the other hand, averages 2.88 goals per game and scored three goals on 23 shots in its latest matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson found the net, with Casey Mittelstadt assisting.

Defensively, the Sabres allowed an average of 2.98 goals per game and surrendered two goals in their previous contest. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, boasting an 18-15-2 record in 38 games, saved 21 shots with a 2.46 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Buffalo Sabres: Head to Head

The Golden Knights and the Sabres have played a total of 11 games against each other.

On average, these games have seen a total of 6.3 goals scored per match.

The Golden Knights have won 6 games against the Sabres, while the Sabres have won 5 games.

There have been no draws between the two teams.

In overtime, the Golden Knights have secured 1 win, while the Sabres have yet to win in overtime.

Additionally, the Golden Knights have lost 1 game in a shootout, while the Sabres have lost none.

The Vegas Golden Knights are favored (-121) over the Buffalo Sabres (+101), with the over/under set at 6 goals.

Vegas is coming off a narrow 5-4 loss to the Boston Bruins, while Buffalo secured a 3-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in their last outing. Despite their loss, Vegas looks strong and it is likely to win this game.

Knights vs Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Golden Knights to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Knights to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Dahlin to score: Yes