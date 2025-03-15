  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vegas Golden Knights vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 15, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 15, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 15, 2025 06:00 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn
Vegas Golden Knights vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 15, 2025 (Imagn)

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in action Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. At 12:30 pm EDT, Vegas will be on the road in Buffalo for a matchup between a first-place team and a last-place team, as there are 29 points between them in the overall standings.

Ad

Golden Knights vs Sabres Head-to-Head and Key Stats

  • The Golden Knights are 7-6 all-time against the Sabres.
  • Vegas took the series lead with a win in the first game.
  • The Knights are 2-4 when visiting Buffalo all-time.
  • The Sabres won the 2023-24 season series with a sweep, but all other series save for the first one have been a 1-1 split.
  • The all-time score is even at 41 goals apiece.
  • The Sabres score 3.8 goals per home game against Vegas.
  • The Golden Knights score 2.7 goals when visiting the Sabres.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vegas Golden Knights vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Pacific division by six points over the Los Angeles Kings. They're coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. the Buffalo Sabres, at 25-33-6, have the third-fewest points in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are pretty healthy right now. They have just one injury to defenseman Shea Theodore who remains out.

Ad
The Buffalo Sabres are underdogs tonight (Getty)
The Buffalo Sabres are underdogs tonight (Getty)

On the other hand, Buffalo is pretty banged up. Right wing Jason Peterka as well as defensemen Jacob Bryson and Jacob Bernard-Docker are day-to-day. Left wing Viktor Neuchev and goalie Felix Sandstrom are out.

Ad

Knights vs Sabres Betting Tips

  • The Golden Knights are 31-17-5 as favorites this season.
  • The Sabres are 15-27-5 as underdogs this year.
  • The Knights are 39-26 against the spread and 17-14 ATS on the road.
  • The Sabres are 31-33 against the spread this year and 17-16 ATS at home.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Odds and Prediction

  • The Golden Knights are favored to win at -189 on the moneyline.
  • The Sabres are +150.
  • The puck line is Golden Knights -1.5, which is +140.
  • The Sabres are -154 to cover.
  • The total is 6.5 goals.
  • The over is +100, and the under is -115.

Prediction: The Vegas Golden Knights win this one with ease. There's a major disparity, so expect a big win in which the two sides hit the over and Vegas covers. Golden Knights 5, Sabres 3.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी