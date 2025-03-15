Vegas Golden Knights vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 15, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in action Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. At 12:30 pm EDT, Vegas will be on the road in Buffalo for a matchup between a first-place team and a last-place team, as there are 29 points between them in the overall standings.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Golden Knights are 7-6 all-time against the Sabres.

Vegas took the series lead with a win in the first game.

The Knights are 2-4 when visiting Buffalo all-time.

The Sabres won the 2023-24 season series with a sweep, but all other series save for the first one have been a 1-1 split.

The all-time score is even at 41 goals apiece.

The Sabres score 3.8 goals per home game against Vegas.

The Golden Knights score 2.7 goals when visiting the Sabres.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Pacific division by six points over the Los Angeles Kings. They're coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. the Buffalo Sabres, at 25-33-6, have the third-fewest points in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are pretty healthy right now. They have just one injury to defenseman Shea Theodore who remains out.

The Buffalo Sabres are underdogs tonight (Getty)

On the other hand, Buffalo is pretty banged up. Right wing Jason Peterka as well as defensemen Jacob Bryson and Jacob Bernard-Docker are day-to-day. Left wing Viktor Neuchev and goalie Felix Sandstrom are out.

Knights vs Sabres Betting Tips

The Golden Knights are 31-17-5 as favorites this season.

The Sabres are 15-27-5 as underdogs this year.

The Knights are 39-26 against the spread and 17-14 ATS on the road.

The Sabres are 31-33 against the spread this year and 17-16 ATS at home.

Golden Knights vs Sabres Odds and Prediction

The Golden Knights are favored to win at -189 on the moneyline.

The Sabres are +150.

The puck line is Golden Knights -1.5, which is +140.

The Sabres are -154 to cover.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +100, and the under is -115.

Prediction: The Vegas Golden Knights win this one with ease. There's a major disparity, so expect a big win in which the two sides hit the over and Vegas covers. Golden Knights 5, Sabres 3.

