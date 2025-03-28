Vegas Golden Knights vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 28, 2025 

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as Vegas (43-20-8) won 5-1 over Minnesota on Tuesday while Chicago (21-42-9) lost 5-3 to New Jersey on Wednesday.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

Vegas is 14-3-3 all-time against Chicago

The Golden Knights are 16-13-5 on the road

Chicago is averaging 2.7 goals per game

Vegas is averaging 3.39 goals per game

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.56 goals per game

The Golden Knights are allowing 2.64 goals per game

Chicago is 14-18-4 at home

Vegas Golden Knights vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Vegas is on a four-game winning streak. The team is led by Jack Eichel's 90 points, Mark Stone's 63 points, Tomas Hertl's 59 points and Shea Theodore's 49 points.

The Golden Knights are set to start Adin Hill who is 27-11-5 with a 2.48 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Chicago, he is 1-0-1 with a 3.43 GAA and a .854 SV%.

Meanwhile, Chicago has lost eight of its last nine games. The Blackhawks are expected to start Spencer Knight who is 3-5 with a 3.15 GAA and a .894 SV%. since being traded to Chicago. In his career against Vegas, he is 1-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .902 SV%.

They are led by Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen's 56 points each, Ryan Donato's 55 points and Tyler Bertuzzi's 41 points.

Vegas vs Chicago: Odds & Prediction

Vegas is a -325 favorite while Chicago is a +260 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Golden Knights are one of the best teams in the NHL and will be able to cruise to a lopsided win.

Chicago has struggled defensively and that will be an issue here as Vegas has one of the best offenses in the league. The Golden Knights will get out to an early lead and cruise to victory.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Chicago 1.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vegas -1.5 (-125)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Brandon Saad 2+ shots on goal (-135)

