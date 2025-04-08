Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.

Vegas (47-22-8) is coming off a 3-2 win over Vancouver on Sunday, while Colorado (47-27-4) is coming off a 5-4 loss to St. Louis.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

Vegas is 12-13-2 against Colorado all-time

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.34 goals per game

Colorado is averaging 3.35 goals per game

Vegas is allowing 2.63 goals per game

The Avalanche are allowing 2.79 goals per game

The Golden Knights are 20-13-5 on the road

Colorado is 25-11-3 at home

Vegas Golden Knights vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

Vegas is coming off a 3-2 win over Vancouver and is on a two-game winning streak. The Golden Knights are atop the Pacific Division standings. Vegas is led by Jack Eichel, who has 93 points, Mark Stone with 67 points, Tomas Hertl with 59 points, and Shea Theodore, who has 54 points.

The Golden Knights are set to start Adin Hill, who's 30-13-5 with a 2.49 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Colorado, he's 5-4-1 with a 3.24 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Colorado is coming off a loss to the Blues and is in the No. 3 spot in the Central Division standings. The Avs will start Mackenzie Blackwood, who's 22-10-3 with a 2.23 GAA and a .916 SV% since being traded to Colorado. In his career against Vegas, he's 0-4 with a 3.80 GAA and a .872 SV%.

The Avalanche are led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 115 points, Cale Makar with 91 points, Artturi Lehkonen with has 44 points, and Devon Toews, who has 43 points.

Golden Knights vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Vegas is a +114 underdog, while Colorado is a -135 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights will finish No. 1 in the Pacific and are firmly in a playoff spot, The Avs. Vegas and Colorado and also in the race, so this could be a potential Western Conference Final.

The Golden Knights have been playing well as of late and Blackwood has struggled against Vegas. Look for the Golden Knights to be able to get the road win here.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Colorado 3.

Tip 1: Vegas ML (+114)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Nathan MacKinnon 4+ shots on goal (-125)

