Vegas Golden Knights vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 4th 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and should be a great watch.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Preview

The Vegas Golden Knights are 33-21-7 and in third place in the Pacific Division. Vegas is coming off a 7-2 blowout loss to the Buffalo Sabres which was their second straight loss.

The Golden Knights have been led by Jonathan Marchessault who has 53 points, while Mark Stone has 53, Jack Eichel has 44 points, William Karlsson has 42 points, Chandler Stephenson has 36 points, and Ivan Barbashev has 35 points.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, meanwhile, are 20-30-10 and in last place in the Eastern Conference. Columbus is coming off a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, which snapped their two-game losing skid.

The Blue Jackets have been led by Johnny Gaudreau, who has 43 points, while Zach Werenski has 36 points, Kirill Marchenko has 31 points, Dmitri Voronkov has 30 points, Yegor Chinakov has 28 points, and Boone Jenner has 28.

Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets: Head-to-head & key numbers

Vegas is 5-5 all-time against Columbus.

The Golden Knights are averaging 3.18 goals per game which ranks 14th.

The Blue Jackets are 10-16-4 with a -22 goal differential at home.

Vegas is allowing 2.9 goals per game which ranks 10th.

Columbus is averaging 2.93 goals per game which ranks 23rd.

The Golden Knights are 14-12-5 with a -2 goal differential on the road.

The Blue Jackets are allowing 3.65 goals per game which ranks 31st.

Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets: Odds & prediction

The Vegas Golden Knights are -180 favorites while the Columbus Blue Jackets are +150 underdogs, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Vegas has struggled in their last two games, but this is a good spot for the Golden Knights to return to the win column. Columbus has struggled to score which has been an issue, while Vegas should get much better goaltending from Adin Hill here.

Prediction: Vegas 4, Columbus 2.

Golden Knights vs. Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Vegas to win -180.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -122.

Tip 3: Boone Jenner over 2.5 shots on goal -150.

Tip 4: Alex Pietrangelo over 0.5 points +100.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Vegas Columbus 0 votes